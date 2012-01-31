Greece seeks bail-out deal 'this week' to avert catastrophe

Greece is seeking a deal with private lenders and the EU "by the end of the week" its prime minister said Tuesday (31 January), as Athens races to avoid a financial meltdown ahead of debt repayments due in March.



Speaking to journalists after a special conclave at the end of the EU summit on Monday, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he had "more detailed discussion" with his "European friends" about the talks with private bankers and the outstanding reforms needed to secure a €130 billi...