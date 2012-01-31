Ad
Commemorative euro coin issued for the 2004 Athens Olympics (Photo: Wayne Lam (Ramius))

Greece seeks bail-out deal 'this week' to avert catastrophe

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece is seeking a deal with private lenders and the EU "by the end of the week" its prime minister said Tuesday (31 January), as Athens races to avoid a financial meltdown ahead of debt repayments due in March.\n \nSpeaking to journalists after a special conclave at the end of the EU summit on Monday, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he had "more detailed discussion" with his "European friends" about the talks with private bankers and the outstanding reforms needed to secure a €130 billi...

