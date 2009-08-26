EU to hold special summit on financial reform

EU leaders are to gather on 17 September for an extra summit to decide Europe's position ahead of global talks on financial reform, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy pushing for bank managers to freeze their bonuses.

Diplomats confirmed on Tuesday (25 August) the date of the expected top-level one-day session in Brussels to be organised by the current Swedish presidency of the EU, the DPA agency reports.

The presidents and premiers of 27 EU member states are due to hammer out...