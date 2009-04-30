Ad
euobserver
The Arctic Council does not approve of the EU seal product ban (Photo: Stein Arne Nistad, Gazette)

Arctic Council rejects EU's observer application

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Arctic Council on Wednesday (29 April) put on hold the European Union's application to gain permanent observer status with the council as a result of Brussels' expected approval of a ban on seal products.

Canada, the world's largest sealing nation, convinced the council to push back consideration of the EU's application, furious that Brussels is moving ahead with the ban despite its insistence that the seal hunt is sustainable and not cruel to the animals.

