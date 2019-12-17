Why Poland couldn't sign up to Green New Deal

In her stirring speech to the European Parliament last week the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented the European Green Deal. She confirmed the earlier announcements about substantial upscaling of the EU climate targets for 2030 and 2050.

In a later press conference, she justified it as the "man-on-the-moon moment".

She underlined that we don't know yet all the answers on how to do it.

<...