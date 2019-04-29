Spanish socialists halt far-right 'reconquest'

The Spanish left declared victory over the far-right in elections on Sunday (28 April), as their adversaries vowed to "reconquer" the country.

"We have sent a clear and powerful message from the people of Spain to Europe and the world - that it is possible to beat reactionaries and authoritarianism and regression," Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, told supporters in Madrid.

"The future has won and the past has lost," he added, after his Socialist party came first, gain...