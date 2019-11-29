Ad
The new commission president Ursula von der Leyen will start work on Sunday (Photo: European Commission)

New commission and Malta in focus This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The new EU Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen will formally take over on Sunday (1 December), and the new president is expected to move into her office, and spend the day making phone calls to capitals.

She will kick off first week with a speech on Tuesday (3 December) in Madrid at the UN climate change conference.

Von der Leyen plans to roll out her plans for Eu...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

