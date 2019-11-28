Thursday

28th Nov 2019

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

  • Ursula von der Leyen's full team of commissioners

By

MEPs gave the green light to the whole new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday (27 November), after president-elect Ursula von der Leyen presented her team and programme.

The commission was approved - with 461 votes in favour, 157 against and 89 abstentions. A total of 707 MEPs voted.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The majority of MEPs from the Greens abstained in the vote, saying they would like the commission to be more ambitious on climate and social policies.

"Green headlines are just not enough. Without a deep reform of the agriculture policy and the trade agenda, any climate policy must remain half-hearted, and we just don't have the time for that," said the co-president of the Greens Ska Keller.

The leftist group GUE/NGL did not support von der Leyen's team either, because "the political orientation of the commission does not answer what the people and the planet need in terms of the environmental and social problem," the co-president of the political group, Manon Aubry, said on Tuesday.

The European Parliament approved the entire commission after the European Council adopted the list of commissioner-candidates on Monday - a requirement for the new commission to begin its five-years term on December 1.

The time for the commission to take office was postponed from 1 November to 1 December after MEPs previously rejected three commissioner-candidates - Hungarian László Trócsányi, Romanian Rovana Plumb and French Sylvie Goulard.

All three replacements were approved earlier this month, despite MEPs' concerns about the independence from Viktor Orban's government of new Hungarian candidate Oliver Varhelyi, the lack of expertise of new Romanian Adina-Ioana Valean and the possible conflict of interests of French businessman Thierry Breton.

The centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and centre-right European People's Party (EPP) dominate the field - more so than they did in the EU parliament election in May, although the EPP has ten commissioners and the socialists only nine.

The liberals have six commissioners, while both the Greens and the conservatives of ECR have one each.

The UK has not proposed a commissioner in von der Leyen's team, due to its Brexit departure scheduled for 31 January - unless another delay is agreed.

However, Britain's decision not to put forward a candidate, despite repeated requests from Brussels, prompted the commission to initiate infringement proceedings against the UK earlier this month.

The plenary vote ended the parliament's process of examination of the proposed team of commissioners, ensuring the democratic legitimacy of the EU's executive body.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. The new European Commission: what's next?
  2. MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'
  3. French EU nominee loses vote and is out
The new European Commission: what's next?

Informal interviews with von der Leyen, hearings with parliamentary committees, and votes in the EU parliament and Council await the 26 candidates.

MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'

In an unprecedented move, MEPs in the legal affairs committee said there were conflicts of interests for two commissioner-designates. Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will now have to decide what to do with them.

French EU nominee loses vote and is out

France's nominee for EU commissioner lost the vote on her candidacy, with 82 MEPs against and 29 in favour, after hard questions in a second hearing.

Analysis

Von der Leyen team voted in by MEPs - amid warnings

The first female commission president and her (almost) gender-balanced team can take office on 1 December. Despite a large majority of MEPs backing the new commission, many warned that their support was not a "blank cheque".

EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation

Both EU member states and the parliament want to be ready in January with an agreement on how to involve citizens in a serious attempt to rethink the future of the EU. But institutional issues would come first.

Hungary's breaches back on EU agenda next month

EU affairs ministers will have a second round of hearings on political and legal developments in Hungary. But the MEP in charge of the file worries that the next commission will be less vocal on Hungary's breaches of EU rules.

News in Brief

  1. Apple maps now 'annex' Crimea from Ukraine
  2. MEPs ask member states to combat gender-based violence
  3. MEPs demand new elections in Bolivia
  4. Juncker will keep access to some Commission resources
  5. German court backs killer's 'right to be forgotten' online
  6. Germany warns asylum-seekers after lawyer arrest
  7. EU prepares to reveal firms' tax avoidance
  8. UK poll predicts landslide victory for Johnson

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Latest News

  1. Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa
  2. MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe
  3. EU fears new Russia gas crisis, amid court disputes
  4. EU's 'soft strengths' are enough to face China
  5. EU fish wars ahoy
  6. Promises and doubts: Africa's free-trade adventure
  7. Youth to play key role in Nordic COP25 climate action
  8. Von der Leyen team voted in by MEPs - amid warnings
  9. This is the (finally) approved European Commission
  10. EU warned over fast-tracking facial recognition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us