Ad
euobserver
Sweden hopes to gather like-minded liberal EU countries to boost their position in the bloc (Photo: EUobserver)

Sweden seeks to boost camp of liberal EU states

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Sweden wants to boost the liberal economic stance of the EU by rallying pro-free trade countries against what Stockholm views as a "scary" rise of protectionism both within the 27-member bloc and outside its borders, the country's trade minister Ewa Bjorling has said.

"We have seen more and more EU countries getting together among the protectionists. It's scary for us as the watchdogs of free trade," Ms Bjorling told Reuters on Monday (10 March) after a meeting of EU trade ministers.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Sweden hopes to gather like-minded liberal EU countries to boost their position in the bloc (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections