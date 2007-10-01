EU backs postal sector shake-up in 2011

EU transport ministers have backed a plan to open up the postal services to full competition in 2011 - two years later than originally planned due to opposition mainly from France and Italy.

The deal on the final phase of liberalisation in the €88 billion sector, agreed on Monday in Luxembourg (1 October), comes after months of disagreement among countries over both the timetable and how to tackle its possible negative consequences.

The key to the adopted compromise was a suggesti...