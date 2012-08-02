Ad
euobserver
The ECB in Frankfurt: investors expect it to do more to save the euro (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB expected to buy Spanish and Italian bonds

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) board is meeting on Thursday (2 August) in Frankfurt amid high hopes from investors that it will deliver on what its chief suggested last week: a forceful intervention to help out Italy and Spain.

But Germany's central bank is against the move.

ECB chief Mario Draghi last week said the bank would do "whatever it takes" to support the euro, adding "Believe me, it will be enough."

He specifically mentioned a controversial bond buying programme ...

