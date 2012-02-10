Ad
Graduates get jobs more quickly but are in many cases over-qualified (Photo: European Commission)

EU at risk of teacher shortage

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU countries are beginning to note shortages of specialised teachers in a problem that looks set to get worse, the European Commission has warned.

The commission study - out Friday (10 February) - noted that a startling 40 percent of German 15 year-olds have no specialised science teacher and that around 30 percent of Dutch students of the same age have no specialised teacher in science or maths.

Forty five percent of 15 year-olds in Belgium's French community also do not have ...

