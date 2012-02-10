EU at risk of teacher shortage

EU countries are beginning to note shortages of specialised teachers in a problem that looks set to get worse, the European Commission has warned.
The commission study - out Friday (10 February) - noted that a startling 40 percent of German 15 year-olds have no specialised science teacher and that around 30 percent of Dutch students of the same age have no specialised teacher in science or maths.
Forty five percent of 15 year-olds in Belgium's French community also do not have ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
