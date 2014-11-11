Ad
Malmstrom - EU-Canada deal will be left unchanged. (Photo: cosilium.europa.eu)

EU-Canada deal to remain unchanged, trade chief tells Germany

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

An EU-Canada trade agreement will include controversial investor protection clauses, the EU's new trade commissioner has confirmed.

Following a meeting in Berlin on Monday (10 November) with Sigmar Gabriel, leader of the SPD and a minister in Angela Merkel's coalition government, Cecilia Malmstrom said that only "minor clarifications and adjustments" could be made to the EU-Canada deal, known as CETA.

Trade officials have so far spent more than four years negotiating the draft te...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

