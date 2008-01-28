Strauss-Kahn: EU states will accept reduced IMF voting rights

EU member states would be willing to accept a diminished share of voting rights within the International Monetary Fund, said Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the new French managing director of the global financial institution.
"The EU countries know that their share of the voting power will be reduced," Mr Strauss-Kahn told Dow Jones Newswires on Saturday (26 January).
He made the comments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the annual meeting of top business leaders,...
