euobserver
MEPs cannot do away with the troika, but ask for it to be reformed (Photo: Luc Mercelis)

MEPs redouble attack on bailout 'troikas'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

MEPs investigating the troika of international lenders in bailout countries have said it was marred by conflicts of interest and lacked democratic accountability.

The economic affairs committee on Monday (24 February) adopted the non-binding report, which is to be voted on by the entire European Parliament in April.

Set up on an "ad-hoc basis" as the eurozone was battling the sovereign debt crisis - the troika (containing representatives from the EU commission, European Central Ba...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

