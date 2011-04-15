Rehn on eurozone rescue: 'Mission Accomplished'

EU economy chief Olli Rehn has declared the eurozone rescue mission accomplished.

In a speech to the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based conservative think-tank on Thursday (14 April), he said: "While I cannot yet say ‘Mission accomplished', I am increasingly confident that we are entering into the endgame of the crisis management phase."

He later went on in his address, which was released on Friday, to tell his American audience that the task had indeed been accomplished.