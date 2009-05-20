EU court rules pharmacy ownership restrictions ok

The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that EU member states may legislate who can own a chemists' shop.
The court found that German legislation restricting ownership of a pharmacy to pharmacists is acceptable under European law, a move that will frustrate multinational pharmacy chains that had hoped a ruling from Europe's top court would allow them to expand into countries that currently curtail such operations.
Following a complaint by pharmacists' associations in 2006 o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here