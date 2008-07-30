EU 'heart-broken' over trade talks collapse

Global trade talks have collapsed as divisions between the US and India over emergency protections for poor farmers proved insurmountable.

The so-called Doha Round of World Trade Organisation talks, which had limped into their second week of what had widely been described as "gruelling" negotiations, were derailed late on Tuesday (29 July) due to disagreement between the US and China and India over a "special safeguard mechanism" that would allow developing countries to temporarily prot...