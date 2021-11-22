How EU Green Deal fosters overfishing in West Africa

The trucks are lined up on the beach, the rear doors open towards the ocean. On the ground there are piles of empty crates, every now and then a worker takes one and goes to meet small, coloured, pirogues reaching the beach loaded with fish.

We are at the Hann fishing pier in Dakar, Senegal. The typical boats of Senegalese artisanal fishing are returning with their daily catch.

When one reaches the beach, it is surrounded by people, a h...