Ash cloud cost could reach €2.5 billion, says commission

The ash cloud that disrupted Europe's air traffic last week cost the air industry up to €2.5 billion, transport commissioner Siim Kallas said Tuesday (27 April).

"We are working with preliminary figures taken from different stakeholders and organisations ranging between €1.5 and €2.5 billion, but of course we need to carefully assess the content of these numbers," Mr Kallas explained during a press briefing in Brussels.

The figures are based on various estimates by airlines, airpo...