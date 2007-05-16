Luxembourg tops EU states in competitiveness league

European Union member states have mixed results when it comes to how competitive they are, with emerging economies like China quickly catching up, according to a new world competitiveness report.

There are no EU states among the top three on the list, which sees the US as the world's most competitive nation, with Singapore taking second place and kicking Hong Kong down to third place compared to 2006 numbers.

However, 24 out of the bloc's 27 member states are among the world's 55 ...