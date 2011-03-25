Leaders tell EU neighbours to stress-test nuclear plants

EU leaders have called on neighbouring states including Russia and Ukraine to carry out 'stress tests' on their nuclear plants.

The move comes as the 27-member bloc prepares to undergo a similar nuclear safety exercise, as the political fall-out from Japan's ongoing nuclear accident continues to spread around the globe.

Leaders on Friday (25 March) asked the European Commission and the European Nuclear Safety Regulatory Group (Ensreg) to develop the scope and criteria of the Eur...