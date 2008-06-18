EU capital besieged by fuel price protests

Brussels will grind to a halt on Wednesday (18 June) as columns of tractors, lorries and taxis converge to protest high fuel prices, with EU leaders set to call for "short-term and targeted" measures on the fuel crisis at a summit the next day.

In a two-pronged operation, milk farmers from southern Belgium are driving some 1,000 tractors to the Cinquantenaire Park on the edge of the European quarter in uptown Brussels, where they will stage a rally and distribute regional produce to pas...