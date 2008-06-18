EU capital besieged by fuel price protests

Brussels will grind to a halt on Wednesday (18 June) as columns of tractors, lorries and taxis converge to protest high fuel prices, with EU leaders set to call for "short-term and targeted" measures on the fuel crisis at a summit the next day.
In a two-pronged operation, milk farmers from southern Belgium are driving some 1,000 tractors to the Cinquantenaire Park on the edge of the European quarter in uptown Brussels, where they will stage a rally and distribute regional produce to pas...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.