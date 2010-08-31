Ad
euobserver
European confidence in the economic outlook improved to its highest in more than two years in August (Photo: Wikipedia)

European economic mood improves further

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

Businesses and consumers confidence in economy in both the eurozone and the whole EU continued to improve during August, most significantly in the UK and Germany, a monthly survey published by the European Commission Monday shows.

The Commission's overall Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) measuring executive and consumer sentiment rose to its 101.8 in the euro area during August, up from 101.1 in July, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase to 101.6. The indicator rose to 102....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
European confidence in the economic outlook improved to its highest in more than two years in August (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections