European economic mood improves further

Businesses and consumers confidence in economy in both the eurozone and the whole EU continued to improve during August, most significantly in the UK and Germany, a monthly survey published by the European Commission Monday shows.

The Commission's overall Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) measuring executive and consumer sentiment rose to its 101.8 in the euro area during August, up from 101.1 in July, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase to 101.6. The indicator rose to 102....