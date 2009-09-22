Weak banks could stifle EU growth, warns OECD

More work needs to be carried out on European banks if the region is to avoid years of stifled growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned in a new report out Monday (21 September).

Toxic assets held on bank balance sheets and insufficient capital levels are issues that must be dealt with to remove uncertainty, says the Paris-based body made up of members from 30 rich nations.

"Concerns persist that banks may be insufficiently capitalised to deal...