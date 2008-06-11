Brussels urged to act on housing bubbles

Newcomers to the eurozone who are still playing economic catch-up could in the future suffer the same real estate overheating as Spain and Ireland, a new study by Bruegel, a Brussels-based think-tank has warned.

According to authors of the policy brief titled "A Tale of Two Countries", published on Tuesday (10 May), Brussels should introduce stricter surveillance to help EU member states react before the housing market bubbles burst.

"There are no incentives from the euro area sys...