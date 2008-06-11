Ad
euobserver
The fast growing economies of future euro area member could also be affected by housing market busts (Photo: Latvian parliament)

Brussels urged to act on housing bubbles

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Newcomers to the eurozone who are still playing economic catch-up could in the future suffer the same real estate overheating as Spain and Ireland, a new study by Bruegel, a Brussels-based think-tank has warned.

According to authors of the policy brief titled "A Tale of Two Countries", published on Tuesday (10 May), Brussels should introduce stricter surveillance to help EU member states react before the housing market bubbles burst.

"There are no incentives from the euro area sys...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The fast growing economies of future euro area member could also be affected by housing market busts (Photo: Latvian parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections