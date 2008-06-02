Ad
Europe's food prices up twice the inflation rate

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Food prices in the European Union climbed at almost twice the rate of inflation over the past year, according to official EU figures released Monday (2 June).

Eurostat, the EU's statistical body, said that food prices had risen on average by 7.1 percent, across the 27-nation bloc from April to April while the overall inflation rate was 3.6 percent.

Member states in eastern Europe, among the poorest in the bloc, have been the hardest hit by the price rises.

Bulgaria saw a 25....

