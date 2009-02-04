Ad
euobserver
European steel producers have urged the commission to challenge the 'Buy America' provision in the WTO (Photo: Wikipedia)

Obama keen to avoid trade war with Europe

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

After a flurry of European criticism concerning a 'Buy America' clause contained in the almost $900 billion stimulus plan, US president Barack Obama said Tuesday (3 February) that he is keen to avoid a trade conflict.

"I think we need to make sure that any provisions that are in there are not going to trigger a trade war," he told TV network ABC.

"I think it would be a mistake though, at a time when worldwide trade is declining, for us to start sending a message that somehow we'r...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

