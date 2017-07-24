German car cartel case may take long time to prove

It could take months, or perhaps even some years for the European Commission to finish its probe into a possible cartel among five German carmakers.

The commission confirmed it is investigating the allegation that Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, and Volkswagen had colluded in a cartel, an allegation first revealed on Friday by German weekly Der Spiegel.

EU commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said on Monday (24 July) that the commission and the German competition authority “have rece...