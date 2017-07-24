Ad
According to Der Spiegel, Porsche has participated in a cartel with four other German carmakers (Photo: Jaeger-Meister)

German car cartel case may take long time to prove

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

It could take months, or perhaps even some years for the European Commission to finish its probe into a possible cartel among five German carmakers.

The commission confirmed it is investigating the allegation that Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, and Volkswagen had colluded in a cartel, an allegation first revealed on Friday by German weekly Der Spiegel.

EU commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said on Monday (24 July) that the commission and the German competition authority “have rece...

