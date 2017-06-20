Ad
Erdogan (l) is tightening his grip on power. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Turkey received €1bn in EU money to develop democracy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey has received almost €1 billion from the EU to support rule of law, civil society, fundamental rights, democracy and governance.

A European Commission spokesperson told EUobserver earlier this month some €979.6 million was paid out between 2007 and April this year with more likely to come given Turkey's continued candidacy for EU membership.

The commission also said it was closely reviewing ongoing and future financial assistance for Turkey "to make sure it is fully in line ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

