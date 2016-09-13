Ad
Bienkowska: “I can assure we won't wait anymore" (Photo: European Commission)

EU action on car emissions due next month

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska is preparing to take legal action against some member states for failing to make car manufacturers follow EU rules on emissions, she said Monday evening (12 September) during a hearing in the European Parliament.

Although she did not name specific member states in danger of being at the receiving end of infringement procedures, Bienkowska did note she was “not at all satisfied” with information she has received on too high emissions from Germ...

Bienkowska: "I can assure we won't wait anymore" (Photo: European Commission)

