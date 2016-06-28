EU leaders to seek clarity on Brexit date

When will Brexit actually happen?
At a summit in Brussels on Tuesday (28 June), EU leaders will discuss the issue amid disagreement over the timing of the legal process and even speculation that it may never happen.
Article 50 of the EU treaty, which is the framework for the exit negotiations, will not be triggered "at this stage", British prime minister David Cameron said on Monday.
On Sunday, the 27 other EU count...
