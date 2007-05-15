EU clinches deal on roaming prices

EU negotiators have clinched a preliminary deal on the controversial issue of lowering the price of using a mobile phone abroad across the 27-member bloc.

Representatives from the three branches of the EU - the member states, the European Parliament and the European Commission – reached a compromise after hours of tough negotiations on Tuesday (15 May).

Under the final deal, the retail price cap in the first year would be set at €0.49 per minute for making mobile phone calls abroa...