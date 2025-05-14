Beyond birth rates: Spain fertility crisis — explained

The rooted work instability in Spain’s labour market

Although Spain’s economy is growing, the labor market remains marked by deep-rooted precariousness, driven by high unemployment and widespread temporary contracts – a situation experts agree significantly affects decisions around having children.

In 2024 alone, 10 percent of the population aged 25 to 54 was unemployed in Spain, while 12 percent were working under temporary contracts - meaning that 22 percent of the labor force was in a precarious situation, the highest rate in the EU.

However, these figures hide deeper instability. Spain has long struggled with high levels of temporary employment: Just in 2021, 18.4 percent of the labor force were temporary contracts, but a 2021 labour reform was approved to address this by converting many of these contracts into fixed contracts.

While the reform has statistically reduced the official rate of temporary employment, reports have proven that many workers still face short-term job arrangements.

Gender inequality and access to care

In addition, women’s growing participation in the labour market has not been matched by an equal share of care responsibilities at home.

The division of care responsibilities within couples can significantly influence childbearing decisions, and experts point to how countries with a better share of caregiving between partners have higher fertility.

Across Europe, large disparities remain in the time men and women spend caring for children or the elderly at home.

According to the European Institute for Gender Equality, in Spain and Greece, the gender gap ranges between seven and eight percentage points,- similar to most western European countries. In the rest of southern and eastern Europe, the gap exceeds nine percentage points.

In northern Europe, the division is generally more balanced, with one exception: in Denmark, men spend six percentage points more time than women on child and elder care.



The responsibility of caring for children varies across countries. In southern Europe experts point at how grandparents play an important role, but increased female labor force participation has reduced the time they can dedicate to caring for grandchildren.

The design of parental leave policies can influence the time available for child care and play a role in either narrowing or widening the gap in caregiving responsibilities between mothers and fathers.

Spain offers 16 weeks of fully paid maternity leave and 16 weeks of fully paid paternity leave - one of the lowest entitlements in Europe in terms of duration.

However, because not all parental leave across Europe is fully paid, Spain ranks ahead of other southern European countries such as Italy and Cyprus, and even surpasses traditionally family-friendly countries like France and Denmark.

Still, Spain’s 16 fully paid paternity leave is relatively new, having increased from just two weeks in 2016.

Formal childcare plays a crucial role in complementing or replacing parental and other forms of informal care, and public funding can significantly improve access to these services.

Countries such as France and the Nordic nations dedicate total contributions in cash or kind exceeding 1 percent of GDP, with spending on childcare alone ranging from 0.5 percent to 1 percent.

In contrast, Spain allocates just 0.02 percent of GDP to childcare, and when combined with pre-primary education, the figure remains under 0.5 percent - once again placing Spain among the lower-ranked countries in terms of public support for families.

Pro-fertility policies such as Cash transfers or “baby bonus” have been proven to be ineffective to boost fertility. In another recent research from Vignoli it was found that while a combination of childcare and parental leave policies help boost fertility, “the most important is having a decent income”.

Weak government struggles to enforce family-friendly policies

Another important factor to consider is political stability: “France and northern countries are characterised by decades of gender equality in the labour market and the help of men in the parental role”, says Vignoli, while in southern countries, he argues that some policies related to labour stability or family support might be tied to politics and change depending on the governing party.

The Spanish socialist-led coalition is trying to endorse structural policies aimed at reducing gender inequality and improving families' welfare, but the weak majority it holds is causing much trouble to get its policies approved.

The government brought forward the “Ley de famílias” to widen rights of single parents, migrants, and people with disabilities. The text has been waiting for approval for over a year, but after a period for amends to the final text that has been postponed 43 times, it still lacks agreement to find the arithmetic.

In February of 2025, the Spanish executive prepared the bill for the reduction of maximum working hours from 40 to 37.5 to achieve an equal split of cures and work-life balance across genders.

While the legislation still requires approval from the Spanish Congress, there are already indications that a key parliamentary group — essential for securing a majority — may block the bill unless amendments are introduced.

Sexual health and reproductive rights in Spain

The delayed transition to adulthood has pushed back the age at which women have their first child. Italy leads the ranking, with women having their first child at an average age of 31.8 years, followed by Ireland at 31.6 years and Spain at 31.5 years.





Postponing the decision to have children does not necessarily mean that women want fewer children. “There are people in Europe that want to have children and they don’t need convincing, they just need support to achieve their goals,” says Anita Fincham, Advocacy Manager at NGO Fertility Europe.

Having children later in life reduces women's chances of becoming pregnant. Men also experience a decline in sperm quality with age, but in addition, overall sperm density has dropped by 50 percent over the past 40 years - a decline recently linked to exposure to chemical pollutants.

“[People] need support, they need medical help, and they should be offered [Medically Assisted Reproduction] regardless of their civil status, their sexual orientation,” adds Klaudija Kordic, chair of the executive committee at NGO Fertility Europe.

Fertility Europe and EPF have developed the European Atlas of Fertility Treatment Policies to assess EU member states’ access to Medically Assisted Reproduction (MAR) in 2024.

Access to MAR remains highly unequal across Europe, according to the Atlas, with single women and female couples banned from accessing these treatments in several member states.

While Spain has had a long tradition of offering open access to these groups, it doesn’t perform so well due to limitations in publicly funded treatment, where waiting lists often exceed 12 months.

“Over a certain age, especially for women, every month of delay could make a difference,” says Fincham.

Spain has been a leader in both the quantity and quality of fertility clinics in Europe. In 2019, it was home to 244 in vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinics and MAR experts also point at how it has also distinguished itself through constant innovation.

“Spain has been really active in this space, they do a lot of research and often adopt the newest technologies and methods,” says Kordic. “But a lot of this happens in private clinics, where some treatments may be marketed and sold without a strong evidence base.”

Only 18.5 percent of fertility clinics in Spain are public, according to the latest Health Ministry report from 2021.

France, Belgium, and Denmark can serve as benchmarks as they score higher in the Atlas, offering six or more publicly funded IVF cycles - compared to just three in Spain - with waiting lists under 12 months.

Old and new challenges to close fertility gap

The decline of fertility and the ageing population is a pressing matter on the EU agenda. Despite that, Davidashvili from EPF adds that the urgency to boost fertility “results in women being instrumentalized and viewed as part of their identity to produce babies.”

Meanwhile, Spain is not only facing the lowest fertility rate in Europe but is also failing to meet its population’s intended family goals.

While the current socialist coalition is attempting to address gender imbalances in caregiving and improve work-life balance through new policies, it could still face backlash from opposition forces.

Sergi Pijuan joined EUobserver in 2025, focusing on data analysis and visualisation. After years of experience in the digital marketing sector, he pivoted to economic analysis. Originally from Catalonia, Sergi relocated to Brussels to deepen his understanding of European affairs.