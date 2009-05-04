Ad
euobserver
Average EU unemployment is set to rise to 9.4 percent this year, while government deficits will average 6 percent of GDP (Photo: Flickr)

New EU forecast twice as gloomy

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A new economic forecast released by the European Commission on Monday (4 May) predicts EU growth will contract by 4 percent this year, a considerable downward revision from its January forecast of minus 2 percent growth.

Average unemployment is set to rise to 9.4 percent this year, while government deficits inside the 27-member union will average 6 percent of GDP, twice the figure allowed for euro area countries and used as a marker for the rest of the union.

Despite this, e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Average EU unemployment is set to rise to 9.4 percent this year, while government deficits will average 6 percent of GDP (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections