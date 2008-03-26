Trichet highlights inflation risks for eurozone

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Jean-Claude Trichet on Wednesday (26 March) indicated he does not see the need to lower interest rates, referring to ongoing inflationary pressures posed by the risk of further rises in energy and food prices.

He said that the "current monetary policy stance" which sees interest rates at their highest in six years will help curb inflation in the 15-member eurozone.

Mr Trichet noted that: "Risks to the medium-term outlook for inflation are on the u...