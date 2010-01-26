Ad
euobserver
Renault, like other car makers, has sought to move part of its production to lower cost countries (Photo: Oscar Caos)

Brussels sidesteps further confrontation over Renault

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission continued its game of cat-and-mouse with the French administration on Tuesday (26 January), after an interview with Nicolas Sarkozy on national television the night before saw the president return to the controversial subject of national car production.

During an extensive debate on TF1 that featured questions from ordinary French citizens, Mr Sarkozy repeated recent comments made by French industry minister Christian Estros that cars sold in France should be ma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Commission still seeking answers on Renault
Renault, like other car makers, has sought to move part of its production to lower cost countries (Photo: Oscar Caos)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections