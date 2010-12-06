Top scientist warns against 'hype' as EU sets out bee rescue plan

The European Commission has published a new action plan intended to shed light on reports of declining honey-bee populations across Europe, key pollinators for many of the bloc's important crop species.
At the same time, one the Europe's top scientists in the field has warned against mass hysteria, pointing out that most species have experienced epidemics at one stage or another over previous centuries, ultimately with little long-term effect.
"The fact that honey-bee colonies d...
