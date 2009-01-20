Ad
euobserver
Riga - the Baltic state has seen fellow EU members rally round (Photo: European Commission)

EU states approve Latvia bail-out

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU finance ministers formally agreed a €3.1 billion aid package for Latvia on Tuesday (20 January) at a meeting in Brussels.

The loan is part of a €7.5 billion package of assistance to support Latvia over the medium term that also includes €1.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Further contributions to the package come from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other European countries: Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Finland and the Czech...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Riga - the Baltic state has seen fellow EU members rally round (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections