EU states approve Latvia bail-out

EU finance ministers formally agreed a €3.1 billion aid package for Latvia on Tuesday (20 January) at a meeting in Brussels.

The loan is part of a €7.5 billion package of assistance to support Latvia over the medium term that also includes €1.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Further contributions to the package come from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other European countries: Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Finland and the Czech...