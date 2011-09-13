Slovak refusenik: 'EU bailout fund is greatest threat to euro'

The eurozone’s plans to strengthen the area’s rescue fund are being threatened by an ideological row in Slovakia, with the governing coalition failing to resolve sharp disagreements over legislation endorsing the move.

While Prime Minister Iveta Radicova of the centre-right Slovak Christian and Democratic Union (SDKÚ-DS) and her finance minister are committed to passing the necessary legislation as soon as possible, the libertarian junior coalition party, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), r...