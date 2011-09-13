Ad
euobserver
The lead coalition party may have to depend on the opposition Social Democrats to push through the bail-out legislation (Photo: formulaphoto)

Slovak refusenik: 'EU bailout fund is greatest threat to euro'

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The eurozone’s plans to strengthen the area’s rescue fund are being threatened by an ideological row in Slovakia, with the governing coalition failing to resolve sharp disagreements over legislation endorsing the move.

While Prime Minister Iveta Radicova of the centre-right Slovak Christian and Democratic Union (SDKÚ-DS) and her finance minister are committed to passing the necessary legislation as soon as possible, the libertarian junior coalition party, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Risk of eurozone break-up 'very real,' Slovakia says
Brussels rebukes Slovakia over Greek u-turn
Slovak politician calls for 'plan B' to abandon euro
The lead coalition party may have to depend on the opposition Social Democrats to push through the bail-out legislation (Photo: formulaphoto)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections