Germany, France press Greece over austerity measures

Germany and France have indicated that Greece must provide more details on the austerity measures to be taken in the coming years before eurozone states give their final approval on financial support.

The separate warnings from Berlin and Paris on Sunday (25 April) came despite pressure for a quick response to Greece's request for aid. On Friday, Athens was forced to call in a recently brokered €40-45 billion EU-IMF loan after fresh EU data showed the country's 2009 deficit figure to b...