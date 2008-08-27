EU states plug in to electric cars

The number of electric cars on European roads is set receive a boost in coming years with EU member state governments and car makers promoting the move amid soaring oil prices, climate change concerns and tough EU environment regulations.
The Spanish government aims to have one million electric cars by 2014 as part of a new and extensive energy plan to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on expensive oil imports, the industry minister Miguel Sebastian announced to ...
