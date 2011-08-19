Ad
euobserver
Timo Soini, the founder of the True Finns party, has become a force to be reckoned with in the Nordic country (Photo: European Parliament)

Finland puts Greek bailout package under pressure

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

The eurozone's second bailout for Greece, agreed in July, already looks in trouble as a series of smaller EU countries demands that Athens puts up collateral in return for national loans.

The Finnish government has been leading the push. Helsinki on Tuesday (16 August) announced that a deal had been reached with Greece that would see Athens make a cash deposit to guarantee Finland's share in the €109 billion bailout.

Finland has taken a hard line after the anti-bailout True Finns ...

Green Economy

Timo Soini, the founder of the True Finns party, has become a force to be reckoned with in the Nordic country (Photo: European Parliament)

Green Economy
euobserver

