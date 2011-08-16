Ad
euobserver
What's left that can be thrown into the volcano? (Photo: Orvaratli)

Hurling democracy into the volcano to appease the market gods

Green Economy
Opinion
by Leigh Phillips,

Pacific islanders never actually threw virgins into volcanoes to appease angry gods; it was only ever a TV trope of bad American sketch comedy and Saturday-morning cartoons. But you remember how it worked? However many damsels were chucked in to the fiery pit, the lava would keep flowing, yet the only lesson those silly actors in their semi-racist Tiki-Lounge outfits and drinks in bamboo glasses with paper umbrellas learnt was that not enough ladies had been lobbed in.

Despite the certa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

The junta of experts tells us: ‘Vote how you like, but policies cannot change'
What's left that can be thrown into the volcano? (Photo: Orvaratli)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections