More than 90% of these deaths are caused by respiratory and cardiovascular diseases associated with exposure to fine particulate matter. (Photo: José Pedro Costa)

Diesel cars contribute to about 10,000 deaths a year

by Stefano Valentino, Brussels,

Around 10,000 people die prematurely every year across Europe because of pollution from diesel cars, associated with Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), a new study shows.

Half of these deaths are caused by emissions exceeding the EU limits.

They are the direct consequence of abuses in the environmental performance assessment for cars - that came to public attention with the Volkswagen (VW) case and the ensuing Dieselgate scandal in 2015.

