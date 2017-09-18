Diesel cars contribute to about 10,000 deaths a year

Around 10,000 people die prematurely every year across Europe because of pollution from diesel cars, associated with Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), a new study shows.
Half of these deaths are caused by emissions exceeding the EU limits.
They are the direct consequence of abuses in the environmental performance assessment for cars - that came to public attention with the Volkswagen (VW) case and the ensuing Dieselgate scandal in 2015.
