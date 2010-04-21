Ad
euobserver
Investors are warning of threats to the European currency even if the Greek crisis is resolved (Photo: pimousse3000)

Citigroup says only 'United States of Europe' will save euro

by Leigh Phillips,

A Citigroup note to clients has warned that the eurozone is likely to fall apart unless the European Union's member states fuse both on the fiscal and political level.

"Europe needs to stand up and decide if it is going to be a ‘United States of Europe' or a ‘patchwork quilt' of independent states," reads a note by Tom Fitzpatrick, chief technical analyst at Citigroup in New York, first seen by Bloomberg.

The financial services firm, the largest in the world and one of America's b...

euobserver

