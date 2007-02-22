Gazprom bashes EU energy plans

The European Union has come in for harsh criticism from Russia's state-controlled gas monopoly, Gazprom, with its deputy chief Alexander Medvedev calling into question Brussels' idea of breaking up EU energy giants into smaller pieces in order to boost competition.

"It is the most absurd idea" Mr Medvedev told journalists in a video conference from Moscow on Wednesday (21 February), when asked to comment on the European Commission's proposal to separate energy production from distribu...