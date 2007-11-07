Brussels seeks cuts in EU cash for big farms

As part of an attempt to revamp the common agriculture policy, the European Commission is later this month to suggest that big farms receive less money from the EU's coffers.

The extra money would instead be earmarked for plans to boost rural development.

The commission is on 20 November due to publish an analysis of the bloc's use of direct subsidies and other farm funds, which still eat up about 40 percent of the union's budget.

The paper will put forward several ideas on...