TransCanada is demanding $15 billion in compensation, from taxpayers’ money (Photo: Jacob Earl)

How trade deals threaten democracy and climate

Green Economy
Opinion
by Magda Stoczkiewicz, Brussels,

If there was any doubt that international trade agreements threatened both democracy and the climate, then thank the TransCanada Corporation for making it abundantly clear.

Less than a week into the new year, and less than a month after the international climate talks in Paris, the Keystone XL pipeline developers are demonstrating exactly who the real beneficiaries of international trade deals are – corporations.

The controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which would have bisected th...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

