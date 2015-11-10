Dissent threatens Merkel’s refugee plans

German chancellor Angela Merkel may have thought she dodged a bullet last week when she managed to reach a compromise with hardliner elements in her centre-right coalition on the issue of migration.
But renewed protests and violence on the streets of Berlin this weekend show she’s not out of the woods yet.
Forces outside the German political mainstream are gaining influence.
A protest organised by the right-wing Alterna...
