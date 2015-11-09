EU and Africa still at loggerheads on Valletta accord

Senior EU and African officials remain divided on readmission and legal migration ahead of the Valletta summit in Malta.
The two sides have been thrashing out draft conclusions and political declarations in the lead up to a conference aimed at addressing the root causes of migration flows to the EU from the continent.
“What remains to be discussed is certainly the issue of returns and readmission where some of our African partners are still looking for ways of redrafting some of ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
